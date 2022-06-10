To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some...www.cbs19news.com
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some...www.cbs19news.com
The article stated that some LBTGQ boycotted the event. Why? Only because the governor is Republican. Those folks are only interested in making political gains for Democrats even at the expense of their own. This is a major core problem in this country from both sides of the political isle.
Look, I didn't vote for him but I think so far Youngkin is a good Republican not part of the cult. His personality is different and he's trying to work for all Virginians and I gotta say. He's the Republican I miss. So if LBGQT didn't like it, it's their loss. Judge Youngkin on his own, don't group him with the Trump minions. Remember, the party is split right now due to some not agreeing with Trump, the other Republicans, and the behavior and beliefs of their base supporters, but time will really tell.
He's not prejudice, Democrats are. I'm pretty sure he'll stop they indoctrination of children into the gay lifestyle. That's called commonsense middle ground.
Comments / 31