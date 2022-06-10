ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some...

Comments / 31

Bob Jones
4d ago

The article stated that some LBTGQ boycotted the event. Why? Only because the governor is Republican. Those folks are only interested in making political gains for Democrats even at the expense of their own. This is a major core problem in this country from both sides of the political isle.

Reply(2)
16
Jackie21
4d ago

Look, I didn't vote for him but I think so far Youngkin is a good Republican not part of the cult. His personality is different and he's trying to work for all Virginians and I gotta say. He's the Republican I miss. So if LBGQT didn't like it, it's their loss. Judge Youngkin on his own, don't group him with the Trump minions. Remember, the party is split right now due to some not agreeing with Trump, the other Republicans, and the behavior and beliefs of their base supporters, but time will really tell.

Reply
7
Dan Fridenstine
4d ago

He's not prejudice, Democrats are. I'm pretty sure he'll stop they indoctrination of children into the gay lifestyle. That's called commonsense middle ground.

Reply(4)
5
