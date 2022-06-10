ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Policy change means more Idaho families qualify for Head Start

By By Idaho Head Start Association
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqTYG_0g7CuoWb00

A small change in Head Start policy is going to make a big difference in the lives of hungry Idaho families with babies and young children. The Idaho Head Start Association is forming new partnerships to get the word out and connect families to Head Start’s early childhood services.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on April 21, 2022, that children who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be considered eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start prenatal-to-five school readiness, nutrition, and family support services. This decision increases the number of families that qualify for the free comprehensive Head Start program and eliminates burdensome paperwork that prevented families from applying. Approximately 22,000 children in Idaho are impacted according to 2020 data.

Head Start and Early Head Start services are provided by local programs in 39 Idaho counties. Making sure children aren’t hungry has been important since Head Start was established in 1965, and programs support breastfeeding, offer free formula to families, provide healthy meals, and deliver critical nutrition support to families. Programs are currently accepting applications for the 2022/2023 school year.

Idaho Head Start officials will work with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, The Idaho Foodbank, local Head Start programs and other partners to ensure SNAP recipients are informed about Head Start services and understand they meet the eligibility requirements. Children who receive Temporary Assistance for Families in Idaho (TAFI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are already eligible. Children in foster care and those experiencing homelessness are also eligible to participate in Head Start programs.

Bill Foxcroft, Executive Director of the Idaho Head Start Association, celebrated the change. “Living in a food insecure household impacts the health of babies and young children and they may fail to reach developmental milestones. Head Start provides nutritious food to children along with a comprehensive school readiness curriculum that puts them on the road to success in school and life. Idaho’s hungry children must not be left behind. We applaud the decision by HHS. ”

Heidi Caldwell, Executive Director of the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership (WICAP), said “Inflation is eating into families’ paychecks and SNAP provides critical emergency support. Head Start helps parents get back on their feet by giving them time to work and pursue educational goals so they don’t need SNAP anymore. Streamlining the application process will make it much easier for these busy Idahoans to provide their children with high quality early learning services like WICAP provides in southwest Idaho.”

Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, said, “We applaud this decision as it clearly recognizes and reinforces the important link between nutrition and learning. By linking access to the nutrition support that SNAP brings, and the early learning support through Head Start, families have the resources to build a strong foundation for their children.”

Parents and caregivers can visit the Idaho Head Start Association webpage at www.idahohsa.org to get in contact with their local Head Start program.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho view: Idaho is running out of qualified teachers

It’s getting tougher to find qualified teachers willing to work in Idaho. Not that anyone should be surprised. In its survey of more than 90 Idaho school districts, the Idaho State Board of Education found more than 700 teacher vacancies went unfilled by people who had earned a teaching certificate.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Support#Homelessness#Head Start#Hhs#Idaho Head Start#The Idaho Foodbank
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

We’re Calling Out 5 Ridiculous Lies About Idaho

1 || Idaho has an aversion to technological progress. IMPIRICALLY FALSE! Of the 800 brilliant tech/software companies that call Idaho home, Continuous Composites is famous for inventing continuous fiber 3D printing that utilizes Kevlar. ICYMI: as it turns out, Uncle Sam's military is quite fond of this Idaho business. And...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Legislative leaders approve language for proposed amendment to Idaho Constitution

The House in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Republican and Democratic legislative leaders argued over the language of a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution on Tuesday before the GOP majority approved the language that will go before voters in November.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho's latest COVID surge continues to take toll as weekly cases exceed 200

The current COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Southeast Idaho with 224 new and probable cases and one death reported during the past week. The cases were reported from June 7 to June 13 throughout the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District's eight counties and are similar to the COVID-19 numbers experienced by the region during this past February's surge. Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated on Monday that the current surge's...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Republicans concerned over environmental, social investment standards

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – While some Idaho legislators and interest groups have expressed deep concern about environmental, social and governance standards in the business world and say it’s part of a “woke agenda” from liberal activists, the president of the Gem State’s largest business organization says the standards are the latest “boogeyman” meant to sow political chaos and division.
IDAHO STATE
97.5 KISS FM

These 10 Places Were Just Named The Worst Small Towns In Idaho

Across the Gem State, there are dozens upon dozens of small towns. According to one list, some of them are far more charming than others. Infotainment site “RoadSnacks” recently ranked the worst small towns in every state in the country. In Idaho, 65 cities with a population of under 5,000 were part examined for their list. How did they determine what made a small town a “good” or “bad” small town? Was it the number of restaurants in town? Did it have anything to do with the history of the town or events that took place there?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Walleye caught on Snake River near Swan Falls Dam

BOISE, Idaho — An angler has reported to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that he recently caught a walleye on the Snake River below Swan Falls Dam. The report, received on Thursday, June 9, indicates the Snake River is the third body of water this spring in southwestern Idaho in which anglers have encountered walleye.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Residents Brace For Extreme Heat, Power outages

A major national group has warned about the possibility of severe drought conditions for parts of the United States this year. The consequences of historically high temperatures and drought conditions could lead to rolling blackouts like those commonly experienced in California. 7 Best (Fun) Things to Do During an Idaho...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho gas prices increase 20 cents, cruise past $5 mark

Idaho’s gas prices took another big jump last week, surging over the $5-per-gallon threshold. The state’s average gas price increased 20 cents in one week and was $5.10 per gallon as of Monday, June 13, according to a AAA press release. This time last year, Idaho’s average gas price was $3.29. “Crude oil supplies are...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy