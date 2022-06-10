On-the-run fugitive wanted on multiple charges out of Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

The fugitive has been identified by police as 48-year-old Keith Thomas Barker. Barker is wanted for misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and violating his conditional release.

Barker is described as a six-foot one-inch tall White male, weighing 220 pounds. He has brown-colored hair and green-colored eyes.

(Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Barker or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

