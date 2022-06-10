ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On-the-run fugitive wanted on multiple charges out of Hanover County

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

The fugitive has been identified by police as 48-year-old Keith Thomas Barker. Barker is wanted for misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and violating his conditional release.

Barker is described as a six-foot one-inch tall White male, weighing 220 pounds. He has brown-colored hair and green-colored eyes.

(Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)
Hanover County investigators searching for identity theft suspect

Anyone with information on Barker or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

