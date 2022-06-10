Woman Injured In Donna Drive Crash

A rear-end collision Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eagle Way Bypass injured a local man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 31-year old Carlton Thomas of Hopkinsville was northbound and rear-ended a northbound car driven by 30-year old Jeremy Day of Hopkinsville in the intersection. Day complained...
A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
A Murray man was killed in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Calloway County Monday night. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Clere says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Phillip Croom for speeding on Kentucky 80. Croom reportedly stopped at a traffic signal at US...
A woman was arrested for felony wanton endangerment Monday afternoon after her two small children were found unattended in the parking lot of the Roadway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police were called to the location and found the boy and girl in the rear parking lot with red...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after stealing an unlocked vehicle Friday. Clarksville Police said on Friday, June 10th, around 11:30 p.m., a white 2016 Ford F150 was stolen from the driveway of his home located off of Tiny Town Rd. The victim told police that the spare key was inside the car at the time of the crime.
An investigation is ongoing after fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a building near Pembroke Saturday night. Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says they were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road and Howard Dickerson Road for a vehicle fire and the blaze spread to a building. The...
Update, 6:30 p.m.: The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash with injuries on Interstate 24 westbound at Exit 1. The crash occurred at around 5:38 p.m. and is causing heavy traffic congestion, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. Currently one lane westbound is open,...
Clarksville, TN – According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021. It happened in the 900 block of Greenwood Ave. Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers found one adult male victim suffering from...
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. 1 critically injured in shooting on Murfreesboro …. Convicted felon found in Berry Hill asleep at the …. Tests no longer required for international travelers. Dangerous heat wave concerns. Stocks down in pre-market outlook. Nightclub cluster sets off...
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Early Sunday morning, at about 1:30, Clarksville Police responded to a 911 call about a man trying to break into cars in the 200 block of King Road. Officers arrived in the area to find a man matching the description. They identified themselves as police officers and told him to stop, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The suspect ran from the scene.
A Clarksville man was charged after he reportedly fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Dayquan Wooden was stopped for going 21 mph over the speed limit near Novadell Way. During the stop, police say they could smell the...
