On again, off again

By Madalyn Hoerr, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Hi there! This is Tennessean Planning Director Madalyn Hoerr with your Saturday Daily Briefing.

The forecast is sunny, the pool is open and CMA Fest is rolling into its third day after a two-year hiatus. What more could you want from a weekend in Music City?

If you're opting for the pool or air conditioning (🙋‍♀️) over CMA Fest

Now, let's talk about the latest news in the rollercoaster that has been the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District.

Robby Starbuck is once again off the ballot for the primary. This is after a Davidson County judge ruled last week the state GOP violated Tennessee's open meetings act when it met to boot Starbuck and two others off the Aug. 4 ballot, which paved the way for him to go back on .

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a lower court erred in granting Starbuck an injunction that could have put him back on the ballot.

The high court found the Tennessee Republican Party, when acting as an executive committee, is distinctly different from when it acts as a state primary board, which is subject to the open meetings act.

Get more details here from statehouse reporter Adam Friedman and breaking news reporter Kirsten Fiscus .

