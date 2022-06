Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios VisualsThe Des Moines Police Department failed to report its 2021 crime data to the FBI, according to information provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.The DMPD is a part of the 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, including departments in New York City and Los Angeles, that did not submit any data in 2021.Of note: It's voluntary for police departments to report the information.Why it matters: Des Moines police are part of a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze crime trends...

