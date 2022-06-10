ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Rita Cantina

Rita Cantina is one of the area’s newest Mexican spots, having had their first summer season in 2021. And the menu is full of things we can get behind, including the slow-cooked mole baby chicken, lamb barbacoa tacos, and the very extensive margarita menu, which features four classics, seven flavored options, and even two frozen ones. Be sure to sit at one of the picnic tables outside in the sandy bonfire area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Suki Zuki

Most people come to Suki Zuki for two things: the spicy tuna sandwich and the chicken teriyaki salad. The former is basically a spicy tuna roll in the shape of a triangular tea sandwich, while the latter is a finely chopped salad with chicken, wonton strips, and a tangy dressing. Overall, this is an easygoing sushi place with reasonable prices on the one-block strip known as the town of Watermill. Expect a wait on Friday or Saturday nights.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Chuck Wagon is a Kendall institution specializing in Southern-style breakfasts in a setting that feels like you’re in a live-action production of Oregon Trail—but without the dysentery. It’s located in the same shopping plaza as a feed store (horse country is just a few blocks away), which adds to the country vibe. We love ordering a glass of juice with breakfast here for the sole reason that it’s served in a cowboy boot-shaped glass (which you can buy to take home when you pay at the counter). They serve all sorts of American breakfast classics, including solid pancakes and a good bowl of grits. However, a visit to Chuck Wagon without an order of biscuits and gravy is a crime. Especially since they serve one of the best versions in Miami.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Heritage Sandwich Shop

Heritage Sandwich Shop is an easy win in Long Beach. This daytime cafe shares the same building and chef as the restaurant Heritage, a fine dining sibling that offers a tasting menu at dinner. During lunch hours, you can pull up a stool at the bar or grab a picnic table outside and order sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine Tuesday to Saturday. Or you can opt for their $25 lunch box—which includes a sandwich, side, cookie or a drink—and take the whole bundle to-go. Just like the creative dishes at the restaurant, sandwiches here involve a mix of seasonal produce and masterfully-prepared proteins that might ruin all other sandwiches for you in the future. Everything from their roasted broccolini grilled cheese to their duck “banh mi” on a ciabatta roll is inventive and delicious, but our top choice is their pork belly sandwich with tomato and pepper jam on a country loaf.
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
The Infatuation

Lucky Bones Beach Grille

Lucky Bones has great marina views and is an easy walk from the beach. Beyond that, the bar food, like fried oysters and crab fries, local beers, and freshly caught fish and shellfish make this place perfect if you’re in the mood for seafood. Grab a Cape May double IPA to go with your fish and chips or mussels and linguine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Beth’s

Beth’s is a breakfast and lunch spot, serving pastries and egg dishes as well as salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. Use it for daytime takeout in the area.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Flora

Serving lunch, dinner, and year-round brunch, Flora’s menus are packed with staples like their crispy chicken sandwich with a sriracha coconut reduction, as well as standouts like the short rib roastie and soba noodles. We suggest heading over for a low-key brunch or lunch with friends the morning after one too many drinks. And be sure to grab the flower pot dessert.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margaritas#Tacos#Food Drink#Cesca S Margarita Bar#Mexican
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

Surprising exactly no one, Paulie Gee’s in Wicker Park makes an excellent New York-style pie. After all, the original Paulie Gee’s is in Brooklyn. And unlike the one in Logan Square, this takeout-only location focuses exclusively on New York-style pizza that you can get as a pie or in foldable slices that come on little paper plates. Classics like the pepperoni are great, but so are the more interesting varieties like roasted pork topped with a pineapple habanero salsa and cilantro sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Show Me Pizza

Show Me Pizza is a Neapolitan pizzeria on South 1st Street that live-streams its 800-degree pizza oven on Twitch. They’ve got the standards like margherita pies, but also do more creative ones like Nashville-style hot chicken, a pizza with bechamel and havarti, and the Four Cheeses of the Apocalypse pie that comes with habanero honey.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Inlet Seafood Restaurant

Drive all the way around Lake Montauk and pull into a parking lot/shipyard, and you’ll find the best sushi around. Seats are up on the second floor, right across the lake from Gosman’s, giving you an incredible view of the Long Island Sound. In addition to the sushi rolls, there’s a solid menu of salads, sandwiches, and fried seafood. Go for lunch, when you can take in the view. Also, if you ever find yourself on a boat, it’s an excellent destination to stop by for a meal—there’s plenty of room for docking.
MONTAUK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Le Dive

Le Dive is in the middle of Dimes Square, the perennially-packed Lower East Side micro-neighborhood where fashion trends go to live fast and die young. So it should come as no surprise that this natural wine bar is kind of annoying. But that buzzy, annoying energy is part of why you come here (and visit Dimes Square in general). The space itself is fairly small, with a handful of stools and a single row of tables, but the seating-filled plaza out front has plenty of room for any twentysomethings who want to sniff natural wine. Since “à manger” sounds chicer than “to eat,” the menu is partly in French, and it has a few snacky options like burrata, charcuterie, and some pleasantly peppery steak tartare. Share the big chunk of lightly smoked salmon with a friend, get a $17 glass of orange wine from Portugal, and eavesdrop on the people wearing high socks with loafers seated next to you. This place doesn’t take reservations, so you might have to wait an hour for your table, but you should find that wait reassuring. It’s how you know you’re in Dimes Square.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

LT Burger in the Harbor

Keep LT Burger in your back pocket for the time you’re craving a burger, but don’t want to cook one on your own. Come with the whole family and sit in a big booth, or just sit at the bar with a beer. The milkshakes are good, too.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Joni's Montauk

Montauk’s go-to breakfast spot, Joni’s serves iced coffee, breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, wraps, and other kind of healthy stuff. Everyone goes to Joni’s, so be prepared for organized chaos during prime time. Plus, you never know who you’ll run into here. Our best sighting ever: Jerry Seinfeld.
MONTAUK, NY
The Infatuation

Cafe 2825

There aren’t many places in Atlantic City where your whole family will have a good time (Rainforest Cafe doesn’t count), but Cafe 2825 is one of the exceptions. This Italian restaurant isn’t on the boardwalk, but is right near the Tropicana and accessible from most other casinos and hotels. Quite a few options on the menu are finished tableside, including the cacio e pepe made with truffle butter and tossed in a cheese wheel right next to you. At some point, you might also meet the owner, Joe, probably while he’s fileting your branzino.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Infatuation

The Esters

The Esters has everything you want from a neighborhood bar, and it’s an extremely pleasant place to loiter on a sunny day. This Greenpoint spot has patio seating, lots of potted plants, and a few floor-to-ceiling windows that swing open when the weather’s nice. They serve a few interesting cocktails with ingredients like whey and chili syrup, and there are some meats and cheeses to snack on—but our favorite thing to order is the pizza. The rectangular pies at The Esters share some DNA with the Detroit-style ones at Emmy Squared and Ace’s, with thick, fluffy crust that’s crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Try the garlicky You’ve Got Kale layered with mozzarella, ricotta, and shaved pecorino, and don’t forget to squeeze the accompanying lemon wedge over the top.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bird And Betty's

Bird and Betty’s is a great spot to meet up with a couple of friends and have an excellent meal while listening to the music of Jersey Shore icon Jimmy Buffet. Owned by the same group behind Parker’s Garage, Old Causeway, and Black Whale, you can expect quality seafood like steamed clams and blackened mahi mahi. But unlike those other restaurants, Bird and Betty’s also has delicious wood-fired pizzas, which pair well with a local beer and a game of corn hole.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bella Dea

Crudo e Nudo is a Santa Monica restaurant specializing in sustainable, mostly raw seafood that opened last year, and Infatuation LA gave it an 8.4. Now, they’re running an operation in the West Village called Bella Dea that’s very much the same concept—crudos, oysters, natural wine, and a mix of small cooked seafood dishes. They’re sharing the space with another LA import, Breakfast By Salt’s Cure, now taking over operations in the evenings. The seafood is of excellent quality, and the sauces they’re paired with are special: The oysters come with pink-peppercorn limoncello mignonette while the mackerel crudo comes with yuzu oil and calamansi vinegar, for example. This is a low-key dinner spot for light bites that’d work well for a date.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy