Del Toro

By John Ringor
 4 days ago

Del Toro is a casual Pilsen restaurant with a variety of Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos and even a beef ceviche, but...

The Infatuation

Cesar's Killer Margaritas

Though they have a pretty sizable menu of Mexican food, with anything from tacos to baby back ribs slathered in green sauce, the real draw of this casual Lakeview spot is its margaritas. Whether you're here with a few friends in the winter trying to pretend like snow isn't real or are enjoying their laidback sidewalk patio on a sunny afternoon, you can count on Cesar's for a reliable boozy beverage any time of the year. They have all sorts of fruity varieties, like guava, banana, and chamoy, and can be customized with salt, chile salt, or sugar on the rims. And while these margaritas are on the sweeter side, they are surprisingly strong, so we like to pace ourselves by snacking on their complimentary chips and salsa between sips.
The Infatuation

Juan In A Million

Juan In A Million is home to the cheapest, most bountiful Tex-Mex breakfast in town, bar none. Around 11am on weekends, you’ll notice a scarily line long forming. It’s only open until 3pm, so fighting through that hangover to get yourself a seat is essential. What is it...
The Infatuation

Tacos Güey

NYC has a wealth of excellent Mexican food. People who say otherwise are either LA transplants or have only ever been to Queens for the airports. Along with the classic standbys, like Cosme, Tacos El Bronco, and La Morada, newer spots like Tacos Güey further prove how blessed we are.
The Infatuation

Coche Comedor

La Fondita has been a casual taco order-at-the-counter mainstay for years, and in 2019 they added this great sit-down restaurant right next door. While La Fondita is still decent in a pinch, it seems like they've put all their energy into Coche, which has quickly become one of our favorites in the area. Settle in with something from their extensive tequila list, and then order ceviche, and the chicken or duck, both of which come with homemade tortillas. They don't take reservations, so come early.
The Infatuation

NAIA Hamptons

These are the 37 best places to eat in the Hamptons, according to us. Blu Mar serves a rotating selection of Mediterranean dishes and sushi right in the middle of the South Hampton village. Review. Suki Zuki. Sushi•. Come to Suki Zuki in Watermill for two things: the spicy tuna...
The Infatuation

Bella Dea

Crudo e Nudo is a Santa Monica restaurant specializing in sustainable, mostly raw seafood that opened last year, and Infatuation LA gave it an 8.4. Now, they’re running an operation in the West Village called Bella Dea that’s very much the same concept—crudos, oysters, natural wine, and a mix of small cooked seafood dishes. They’re sharing the space with another LA import, Breakfast By Salt’s Cure, now taking over operations in the evenings. The seafood is of excellent quality, and the sauces they’re paired with are special: The oysters come with pink-peppercorn limoncello mignonette while the mackerel crudo comes with yuzu oil and calamansi vinegar, for example. This is a low-key dinner spot for light bites that’d work well for a date.
The Infatuation

Dockers Waterside

Dockers Waterside is, in fact, right by the water, and also has lots of outdoor seating to go with the views. They serve all the raw bar and cooked seafood you’d expect, some of it with a twist like “everything bagel-crusted salmon.”
The Infatuation

Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
Suki Zuki

Most people come to Suki Zuki for two things: the spicy tuna sandwich and the chicken teriyaki salad. The former is basically a spicy tuna roll in the shape of a triangular tea sandwich, while the latter is a finely chopped salad with chicken, wonton strips, and a tangy dressing. Overall, this is an easygoing sushi place with reasonable prices on the one-block strip known as the town of Watermill. Expect a wait on Friday or Saturday nights.
Heritage Sandwich Shop

Heritage Sandwich Shop is an easy win in Long Beach. This daytime cafe shares the same building and chef as the restaurant Heritage, a fine dining sibling that offers a tasting menu at dinner. During lunch hours, you can pull up a stool at the bar or grab a picnic table outside and order sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine Tuesday to Saturday. Or you can opt for their $25 lunch box—which includes a sandwich, side, cookie or a drink—and take the whole bundle to-go. Just like the creative dishes at the restaurant, sandwiches here involve a mix of seasonal produce and masterfully-prepared proteins that might ruin all other sandwiches for you in the future. Everything from their roasted broccolini grilled cheese to their duck “banh mi” on a ciabatta roll is inventive and delicious, but our top choice is their pork belly sandwich with tomato and pepper jam on a country loaf.
Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Chuck Wagon is a Kendall institution specializing in Southern-style breakfasts in a setting that feels like you’re in a live-action production of Oregon Trail—but without the dysentery. It’s located in the same shopping plaza as a feed store (horse country is just a few blocks away), which adds to the country vibe. We love ordering a glass of juice with breakfast here for the sole reason that it’s served in a cowboy boot-shaped glass (which you can buy to take home when you pay at the counter). They serve all sorts of American breakfast classics, including solid pancakes and a good bowl of grits. However, a visit to Chuck Wagon without an order of biscuits and gravy is a crime. Especially since they serve one of the best versions in Miami.
Show Me Pizza

Show Me Pizza is a Neapolitan pizzeria on South 1st Street that live-streams its 800-degree pizza oven on Twitch. They’ve got the standards like margherita pies, but also do more creative ones like Nashville-style hot chicken, a pizza with bechamel and havarti, and the Four Cheeses of the Apocalypse pie that comes with habanero honey.
Mirai Sushi

Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
The Esters

The Esters has everything you want from a neighborhood bar, and it’s an extremely pleasant place to loiter on a sunny day. This Greenpoint spot has patio seating, lots of potted plants, and a few floor-to-ceiling windows that swing open when the weather’s nice. They serve a few interesting cocktails with ingredients like whey and chili syrup, and there are some meats and cheeses to snack on—but our favorite thing to order is the pizza. The rectangular pies at The Esters share some DNA with the Detroit-style ones at Emmy Squared and Ace’s, with thick, fluffy crust that’s crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Try the garlicky You’ve Got Kale layered with mozzarella, ricotta, and shaved pecorino, and don’t forget to squeeze the accompanying lemon wedge over the top.
Lost Larson

The original Lost Larson in Andersonville is one of our favorite bakeries in the city, and this is their location in Wicker Park with an identical menu. This means pastries, bread made with their house-milled grain, various smørrebrød, and a bunch of natural wines by the bottle. This iteration also has a cute sidewalk patio, which is perfect if you're looking to spend some quality time with a croissant.
Boulevard

With its brick archways, tiled mosaics, curved iron railings, and royal blue velvet chairs, Boulevard looks like a Parisian metro station or a painting from the Belle Époque. But this restaurant that feels so quintessentially French is actually serving a set menu of Californian-American dishes ($98). The three-course dinner has options like steak tartare with pickled white asparagus, ahi tuna carpaccio with somen noodles, and large plates like juicy pan-seared scallops and pork chops with grape agrodulce. The food is solid but not as memorable as the space and water views. This spot feels like a plush clubhouse for the after-work and business dinner crowd, and it's a great place to sit at the bar, order a la carte, and enjoy a bottle of wine near the Embarcadero.
The Inlet Seafood Restaurant

Drive all the way around Lake Montauk and pull into a parking lot/shipyard, and you’ll find the best sushi around. Seats are up on the second floor, right across the lake from Gosman’s, giving you an incredible view of the Long Island Sound. In addition to the sushi rolls, there’s a solid menu of salads, sandwiches, and fried seafood. Go for lunch, when you can take in the view. Also, if you ever find yourself on a boat, it’s an excellent destination to stop by for a meal—there’s plenty of room for docking.
Darcie & May Green

The crucial difference between Darcie and May Green and all of London’s other converted barges is that it’s incredibly extra. Being extra is important in the summer, that’s why it’s the one season when you make contact with that uni friend who knows how to open a wine bottle with their toes and has a collection of feather boas. Designed by artist Sir Peter Blake, it’s definitely not subtle but between the Aussie bottomless brunches and fruit-heavy cocktails, it is a lot of fun. FYI the evening tacos will not set your soul alight. Don’t worry, you’re not here for them, you’re here to sprawl on the top deck with a watermelon margarita and pretend you’re not opposite Paddington station.
