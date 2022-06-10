ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cesar's Killer Margaritas

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago

Though they have a pretty sizable menu of Mexican food, with anything from tacos to baby back ribs slathered in green sauce, the real draw of this...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Rita Cantina

Rita Cantina is one of the area’s newest Mexican spots, having had their first summer season in 2021. And the menu is full of things we can get behind, including the slow-cooked mole baby chicken, lamb barbacoa tacos, and the very extensive margarita menu, which features four classics, seven flavored options, and even two frozen ones. Be sure to sit at one of the picnic tables outside in the sandy bonfire area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Del Toro

Del Toro is a casual Pilsen restaurant with a variety of Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos and even a beef ceviche, but definitely order one of their delicious margaritas. They have 14 different types, like a basic pineapple or a sweet and spicy tamarindo with tamarind, habanero syrup, and Squirt. Come with friends to enjoy the summer weather on their large patio or grab a seat inside during the winter if you finally find the courage to leave your apartment. Just make sure you’re aware of their Friday and Saturday “no baseball caps” policy—dress hats are in the clear, so feel free to bring a fedora.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Suki Zuki

Most people come to Suki Zuki for two things: the spicy tuna sandwich and the chicken teriyaki salad. The former is basically a spicy tuna roll in the shape of a triangular tea sandwich, while the latter is a finely chopped salad with chicken, wonton strips, and a tangy dressing. Overall, this is an easygoing sushi place with reasonable prices on the one-block strip known as the town of Watermill. Expect a wait on Friday or Saturday nights.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lucky Bones Beach Grille

Lucky Bones has great marina views and is an easy walk from the beach. Beyond that, the bar food, like fried oysters and crab fries, local beers, and freshly caught fish and shellfish make this place perfect if you’re in the mood for seafood. Grab a Cape May double IPA to go with your fish and chips or mussels and linguine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Show Me Pizza

Show Me Pizza is a Neapolitan pizzeria on South 1st Street that live-streams its 800-degree pizza oven on Twitch. They’ve got the standards like margherita pies, but also do more creative ones like Nashville-style hot chicken, a pizza with bechamel and havarti, and the Four Cheeses of the Apocalypse pie that comes with habanero honey.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Heritage Sandwich Shop

Heritage Sandwich Shop is an easy win in Long Beach. This daytime cafe shares the same building and chef as the restaurant Heritage, a fine dining sibling that offers a tasting menu at dinner. During lunch hours, you can pull up a stool at the bar or grab a picnic table outside and order sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine Tuesday to Saturday. Or you can opt for their $25 lunch box—which includes a sandwich, side, cookie or a drink—and take the whole bundle to-go. Just like the creative dishes at the restaurant, sandwiches here involve a mix of seasonal produce and masterfully-prepared proteins that might ruin all other sandwiches for you in the future. Everything from their roasted broccolini grilled cheese to their duck “banh mi” on a ciabatta roll is inventive and delicious, but our top choice is their pork belly sandwich with tomato and pepper jam on a country loaf.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lost Larson

The original Lost Larson in Andersonville is one of our favorite bakeries in the city, and this is their location in Wicker Park with an identical menu. This means pastries, bread made with their house-milled grain, various smørrebrød, and a bunch of natural wines by the bottle. This iteration also has a cute sidewalk patio, which is perfect if you're looking to spend some quality time with a croissant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Chuck Wagon is a Kendall institution specializing in Southern-style breakfasts in a setting that feels like you’re in a live-action production of Oregon Trail—but without the dysentery. It’s located in the same shopping plaza as a feed store (horse country is just a few blocks away), which adds to the country vibe. We love ordering a glass of juice with breakfast here for the sole reason that it’s served in a cowboy boot-shaped glass (which you can buy to take home when you pay at the counter). They serve all sorts of American breakfast classics, including solid pancakes and a good bowl of grits. However, a visit to Chuck Wagon without an order of biscuits and gravy is a crime. Especially since they serve one of the best versions in Miami.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Joni's Montauk

Montauk’s go-to breakfast spot, Joni’s serves iced coffee, breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, wraps, and other kind of healthy stuff. Everyone goes to Joni’s, so be prepared for organized chaos during prime time. Plus, you never know who you’ll run into here. Our best sighting ever: Jerry Seinfeld.
MONTAUK, NY
The Infatuation

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

Surprising exactly no one, Paulie Gee’s in Wicker Park makes an excellent New York-style pie. After all, the original Paulie Gee’s is in Brooklyn. And unlike the one in Logan Square, this takeout-only location focuses exclusively on New York-style pizza that you can get as a pie or in foldable slices that come on little paper plates. Classics like the pepperoni are great, but so are the more interesting varieties like roasted pork topped with a pineapple habanero salsa and cilantro sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

The Esters

The Esters has everything you want from a neighborhood bar, and it’s an extremely pleasant place to loiter on a sunny day. This Greenpoint spot has patio seating, lots of potted plants, and a few floor-to-ceiling windows that swing open when the weather’s nice. They serve a few interesting cocktails with ingredients like whey and chili syrup, and there are some meats and cheeses to snack on—but our favorite thing to order is the pizza. The rectangular pies at The Esters share some DNA with the Detroit-style ones at Emmy Squared and Ace’s, with thick, fluffy crust that’s crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Try the garlicky You’ve Got Kale layered with mozzarella, ricotta, and shaved pecorino, and don’t forget to squeeze the accompanying lemon wedge over the top.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Westlake Fish House

Westlake Fish House, located right beside the docks of Westlake Marina, is so close to the water that you just might see your dinner being hauled ashore by one of the many resident fishermen. With live music, games in the back, and surprisingly good sushi, this is one of our go-to’s for a casual dinner of fresh seafood, excellent New England chowder, and good cocktails.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Beth’s

Beth’s is a breakfast and lunch spot, serving pastries and egg dishes as well as salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. Use it for daytime takeout in the area.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Mirai Sushi

Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mallon's Homeade Sticky Buns

Mallon’s is most famous for their crumb cake, which is so good that they even have a Crumb Cake of the Month Club (yes, this is a real thing). Get some of those along with a dozen of the sticky buns topped with raisins and walnuts before you head out of town.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Rosie's

Somewhere in the last decade, brunch began to feel like more of a chore than a pleasure. The stress of rounding up all your friends in time for an 11am reservation; the repetitive menus; that loud table of 15 who’ve consumed a swimming pool worth of mimosas. All that for another $19 room temperature benedict? Is it even remotely worth it anymore?
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors.

