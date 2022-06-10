The Gator Guy shares some safety tips with Ally the gator

The United States of America has always stood as a prime example worldwide, as a welcoming place for immigrants and of which is the foundation this country was built on. At the time immigration laws here in the U.S. have traditionally been a hot button issue during election years on all government levels. However, Florida’s history of welcoming immigrants, especially children who arrive in the state without their parents, seems to be officially entering a new era that isn’t so welcoming. In a statement released Monday at Bethany Christian Services, officials say they can no longer able to provide safe, temporary care for unaccompanied children in Florida, because of Governor DeSantis’ executive rule. Bethany Christian is the first and only provider so far to end its program for unaccompanied children.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO