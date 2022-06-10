ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Gator Guy shares some safety tips with Ally the gator

By Julianne Amaya
mycbs4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing several gator attacks across the sunshine state, CBS4’s Julianne Amaya spoke with an expert about gator safety. According to wildlife officials, there are about 1.3 million of these reptiles living throughout Florida. You’ll want to be most cautious between dusk and dawn that’s when alligators are most...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Gas costs more than $5 a gallon across America

The national average price of gas exceeds $5 per gallon, AAA reports. The average in Florida has not reached $5, but it is close, AAA reports the average in the state stands at $4.89. Gas in Florida went up 17 cents per gallon in the last week, AAA said. Gas...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gov. DeSantis Executive Order ends foster care program for unaccompanied migrant children

The United States of America has always stood as a prime example worldwide, as a welcoming place for immigrants and of which is the foundation this country was built on. At the time immigration laws here in the U.S. have traditionally been a hot button issue during election years on all government levels. However, Florida’s history of welcoming immigrants, especially children who arrive in the state without their parents, seems to be officially entering a new era that isn’t so welcoming. In a statement released Monday at Bethany Christian Services, officials say they can no longer able to provide safe, temporary care for unaccompanied children in Florida, because of Governor DeSantis’ executive rule. Bethany Christian is the first and only provider so far to end its program for unaccompanied children.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Synagogue challenges new Florida abortion law over religion

A South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged a new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the measure violates privacy and religious-freedom rights. The lawsuit, seeks to block the law from taking effect July 1. Abortion clinics also filed a lawsuit earlier this month in Leon County, challenging the constitutionality of the law. Both cases include allegations that the law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis back in April, violates a privacy right in the Florida Constitution that has played a pivotal role in abortion cases here in the state. The congregation also contends that the law violates religious freedom rights.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill allowing school employees to be armed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Monday that heavily reduces the amount of hours needed for security training in order to carry a gun in Ohio schools. The law requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can be armed, and about eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine said he’s ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
mycbs4.com

Senator Annette Taddeo endorses Charlie Crist for Governor

Florida State Senator, Annette Taddeo, announced today, June 13th, that she is endorsing gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for Governor. This comes just a week after Taddeo dropped out of the race for Governor. Taddeo says the state needs Crist because he will serve the needs of all Floridians, and won't...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy