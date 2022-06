LINCOLN COUNTY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / With the competitive nature of the housing market in Charlotte and across the country, affordable housing is almost impossible to find. Many auctioneers have embraced the online bidding model versus live auctions following the global pandemic, as it allows for further reach towards a worldwide audience. Selling at auction is a very transparent method to acquire investment properties as the potential buyers are aware of their position in the negotiation.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO