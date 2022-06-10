ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Public Health reports no new COVID deaths, 919 cases

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqVB4_0g7CqdxS00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 919 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 250,899 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,452 deaths, and 242,604 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 672,944 negative COVID-19 tests and 250,899 positive tests, while 1,054 tests are pending.

There have been 3,693 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,475 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 38,641 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 146 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 119,208 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,923 of them being hospitalized and 1,114 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 485,077 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 435,574 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 17.02, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 59.04.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Houchin Community Blood Bank urges residents to donate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ahead of World Blood Donor Day, Houchin Community Blood Bank is urging all Kern County residents to save lives through donations. Houchin said it is a critical time for their blood supply, adding the pace of donations traditionally slows during the summer months. World Blood Donor Day is set for Tuesday. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen last seen Monday in east Bakersfield. Jacob Medina, 14, was last seen in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street. He is considered at-risk since he has not previously ran away from home. Medina is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted After Suffering Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted after suffering from a seizure in Canyon Country Tuesday. Around 11-15 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on 17000 Strawberry Pine Court in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Initial...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing teen, according to the department. Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17, was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom signs compact for casino on Kern County tribal land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tejon tribe gets green light on casino resort project

It has been years in the making and the Tejon Tribe has the green light to bring a resort and casino to Kern that will hopefully catapult the tribe’s economic prosperity. The Tejon tribe is one of more than 500 federally recognized Indian tribes in the U.S., but it is the only one in Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing man, according to the department. Police said, Shamsher Loyal was last seen walking east bound in the 3200 block of McKee Road on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. Loyal is considered at risk because he has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Reports#Covid#Kern Public Health#Kern County Public Health
KGET

Casino Resort to be built on Kern County Tribal Land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 outbreak at California City prison leads the state

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the California City Correctional Facility has prompted officials to significantly restrict movement, programming and visitation at the facility, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The June 10 report of confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals incarcerated at CDCR facilities had...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Do school resource officers really make a difference?

Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera is more certain than ever she made the right call in securing an officer from the Delano Police Department assigned as a school resource officer to the district. The same officer is also assigned to the Delano Joint Union High School District. One officer covers a total of 17 schools between the two districts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

Bakersfield baby fights rare genetic disease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 3 years ago, we introduced you to baby Nathan Aguirre who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder with no known treatment or cure. On Sunday, a few small Bakersfield businesses organized a fundraiser to Aguirre fight back against this disease. It might just look like a normal fundraiser to help […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cities work to keep kids safe during summer months

When the temperature goes up, so does the homicide rate. May, June, July and August become the deadliest months of the year. And with gun violence already at an all-time high in cities across the country, the focus this summer is all about keeping communities safe and young people alive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Program provides child care and early education

The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Program in Wasco provides high-quality, no-cost child care, early childhood education and preschool services to income-eligible families. "The mission is to serve migrant children and families who are income-eligible in our service area with a comprehensive program...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Man with dementia returns

Bakersfield Police said Saturday afternoon that a 71-year-old man with dementia who had been missing since Friday "returned." No other details were given. Johnny Lopez had last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of South Owens Street.
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy