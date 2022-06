A decorative license plate may help lead Beloit police to a hit-and-run driver. Police say the plate, looking like it was from Texas and reading ME LA PELAN, was left behind after a crash about 9:15 a.m. May 31st at the intersection of House and Cleveland Streets. Officers say the victim’s vehicle was spun around in a complete circle as the pick-up truck driver sped off. Police say the crash was caused by the suspect running through a stop sign. Police are hoping to hear from someone knowing who belongs to the unique license plate.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO