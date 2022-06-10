ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Teen’s hearing in Lakeside stabbing case rescheduled

By Jessica Brodkin Webb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year old boy who allegedly stabbed a 16-year old Black girl on June 6 in a potential hate crime was scheduled for a readiness hearing on June 6 in juvenile court. However, that hearing has been postponed until June 21. A readiness hearing is the...

Guest
4d ago

Why aren’t the girls being held responsible for all of the things they did earlier in the day to the boys sister and why he did what he did I heard that the girl that got stabbed with her friends were tormenting and yelling racial slurs earlier in the day I think they should all be accountable for their actions as well

