Teen’s hearing in Lakeside stabbing case rescheduled

On 06/12/2022, three juveniles ages 15, 16, and 16, robbed nine different individuals at gunpoint at various locations throughout the city of San Marcos. The crimes were committed over a period of about two and a half hours. The victims all had similar descriptions of the suspects and suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma truck. Around 2 p.m., shortly after the last robbery was committed, deputies located the suspect vehicle driving down Knoll Road. A traffic stop was conducted and three juvenile suspects were detained. A loaded, un-serialized handgun was located in the truck. The three juveniles were identified as having committed the prior robberies. The truck the juveniles were driving in was found to have been stolen the previous evening from a victim in the city of Vista.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO