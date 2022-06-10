Hackers add fake names, prevent press registration for SD Republican Party Convention

(AP) - In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week’s primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor’s favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don’t always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who’ve crossed him.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota men are among the dozens of members of a white supremacist group who were arrested for planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho, authorities say. Forty-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both of Sioux Falls, were...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A long-awaited road saw its first car today. The ribbon-cutting for Homestead Street gives convenient access to Highway 79 and opens a new area for development on the eastern edge of Rapid City. The construction of Homestead Street cuts nearly two minutes off people’s commute...
