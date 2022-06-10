ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Hackers add fake names, prevent press registration for SD Republican Party Convention

By Kesia Cameron
kotatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say the South Dakota Republican Party was hacked, temporarily affecting registration for a convention to be held at the end of...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races

(AP) - In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week’s primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor’s favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don’t always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who’ve crossed him.
kotatv.com

Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota men are among the dozens of members of a white supremacist group who were arrested for planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho, authorities say. Forty-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both of Sioux Falls, were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kotatv.com

The expansion of Homestead Street is vital for growth in Rapid Valley

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A long-awaited road saw its first car today. The ribbon-cutting for Homestead Street gives convenient access to Highway 79 and opens a new area for development on the eastern edge of Rapid City. The construction of Homestead Street cuts nearly two minutes off people’s commute...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy