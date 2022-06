SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police still do not have a suspect in custody in shooting at a large house party over the weekend in South Fulton that left seven people injured. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a home along Woodford Road. South Fulton police said officers arrived to find seven victims at the scene. All were taken to an area hospital.

SOUTH FULTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO