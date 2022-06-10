ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Salvation Army of Victoria opens cooling station

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army of Victoria has now opened its cooling station.

According to Salvation Army of Victoria Commanding Officer Captain Kenny Jones, the cooling station will open when the surface temperature hits 95 degrees or if the heat index reaches 100 degrees.

Jones also stated two to three people, so far, have visited the cooling station, located at the Salvation Army of Victoria Office, 1302 N. Louis St.

Car drives into Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – KRIS 6 reports that three people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park in Corpus Christi. CCPD PIO Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News that a vehicle lost control and drove into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Three people inside the vehicle were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Sea turtles hatch on Magnolia Beach, a first in modern times

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – On Monday morning, a conservation success hatched on the shores of the Magnolia Beach in Calhoun County. Observers discovered a sea turtle nest containing approximately 45 hatching Kemp’s ridley eggs. The turtles successfully made their way to the water after hatching. Dr. Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant and sea turtle biologist, released the following...
Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

Sweltering temperatures across Texas have led to skyrocketing energy demand and now, some providers are struggling. In Austin, temperatures have reached 100 degrees for eight days straight and Houston and San Antonio are having one of their hottest Junes on record. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives a closer look at the residents and energy suppliers dealing with these record high temperatures.June 14, 2022.
V.I.S.D. 4-H program receives extracurricular status

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria I.S.D. Board of Trustees granted the V.I.S.D. 4-H program extracurricular status at the June 6 board meeting. Paige Melton, County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development, requested the board’s approval to recognize the organization. She also requested the board grant the organization extracurricular status eligibility for the 2022-23 school year under 19 Texas Administration Code 76.1.
Bailout in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.
Saharan dust returns to Texas Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, typically from June through September, tons of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa is transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean. (To be precise, 182 million tons of dust is lifted into the air each year -- that’s 689,290 semi truck loads of dust!) This dust, made of very fine particulates of minerals, is transported by the trade winds near the Earth’s equator.
City of Victoria enters Stage II of drought contingency plan

      VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria initiated Stage II of its drought contingency plan this week. The City is now requiring residents to take steps to conserve water. The City’s drought contingency plan is a series of water conservation measures. The City must take these measures during periods of decreased water availability. City officials have divided...
