Salvation Army of Victoria opens cooling station

VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army of Victoria has now opened its cooling station.

According to Salvation Army of Victoria Commanding Officer Captain Kenny Jones, the cooling station will open when the surface temperature hits 95 degrees or if the heat index reaches 100 degrees.

Jones also stated two to three people, so far, have visited the cooling station, located at the Salvation Army of Victoria Office, 1302 N. Louis St.

