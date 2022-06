The chief investment officer for a Central Illinois bank said Tuesday he does not see a significant recession arriving until late this year or early next. During an economic briefing for the community held at Illinois Wesleyan University, Zach Hillard, head of Busey Bank's wealth management division, said the national workforce remains down by three million people from pre-pandemic employment. The unemployment rate is low. And there are more than 11.4 million job openings. Hillard says that landscape will cushion the effect of a recession as businesses react.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO