ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Here’s why NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis was at Gamecocks’ camp Friday

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4OKZ_0g7Cokdb00

Shane Beamer’s fourth football camp of the summer included a visit from an NFL Hall of Famer.

Former Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis was on hand Friday at the South Carolina football practice facility. Bettis was at the camp with his son Jerome Jr., a Class of 2025 receiving prospect who plays at Westminster Schools in Atlanta. The 6-foot-2 Jerome Jr. was among the hundreds of campers working out at Friday’s session.

Bettis Sr. was a standout at Notre Dame and just received his diploma from the school last month. He played 13 seasons in the NFL, rushing rushed for 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Friday’s camp included several high profile prospects, including several from in-state: Kam Pringle of Woodland, Camden’s Xzavier McLeod, Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett and Dillon’s Josiah Thompson.

The Gamecocks also hosting 13 players on official visits this weekend, including quarterback prospect Dylan Lonergan.

The camps will continue next week with 7-on-7 event and offensive/defensive lineman camp set for Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
City
Dillon, SC
State
South Carolina State
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#South Carolina Football#Gamecocks#American Football#Westminster Schools#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
409
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy