Here’s why NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis was at Gamecocks’ camp Friday

Shane Beamer’s fourth football camp of the summer included a visit from an NFL Hall of Famer.

Former Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis was on hand Friday at the South Carolina football practice facility. Bettis was at the camp with his son Jerome Jr., a Class of 2025 receiving prospect who plays at Westminster Schools in Atlanta. The 6-foot-2 Jerome Jr. was among the hundreds of campers working out at Friday’s session.

Bettis Sr. was a standout at Notre Dame and just received his diploma from the school last month. He played 13 seasons in the NFL, rushing rushed for 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Friday’s camp included several high profile prospects, including several from in-state: Kam Pringle of Woodland, Camden’s Xzavier McLeod, Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett and Dillon’s Josiah Thompson.

The Gamecocks also hosting 13 players on official visits this weekend, including quarterback prospect Dylan Lonergan.

The camps will continue next week with 7-on-7 event and offensive/defensive lineman camp set for Thursday.