ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Recall Roundup: Peanut butter products, refrigerators, infant toys

By Sarah Guernelli
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105jDM_0g7CoCp100

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fallout continues from the Jif peanut butter recall issued earlier this year.

Jif recalled a number of peanut butter products back in May due to potential salmonella contamination.

Since then, several companies have issued their own recalls for products that contain the peanut butter.

This week, F&S Produce recalled a limited amount of its “Protein Power Snacks,” which include a 0.75-ounce container of Jif peanut butter.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the products were sold at Walgreen stores in New York and New Jersey.

The snack packs have been pulled from store shelves, and the last batch of affected products has a “best by” date of 05/28/22.

More Information: Snack Pack Recall

Another product, Tahark Brothers peanut butter cup ice cream, has also been recalled since it contains Jif peanut butter.

The FDA said the ice cream was sold at grocery stores in Maryland and the DC area, as well as a variety of scoop shops and restaurants.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with either recall.

More Information: Ice Cream Recall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397SO5_0g7CoCp100
    Courtesy: FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEZtH_0g7CoCp100
    Courtesy: FDA

More than 55,000 French door refrigerators were recalled because the door hinge can break off when someone tries to open it, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The Hisense USA refrigerators were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores. The CPSC said the fridge handles, when they become detached, pose an impact injury hazard.

Check to see if your refrigerator has been recalled

The company has received 139 reports of the refrigerator door handles loosening or detaching, five of which involved injuries.

Those who purchased one of the recalled refrigerators are urged to stop using it, especially if the doors fail to open and close normally, until a technician can come repair it.

More Information: Refrigerator Recall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YZNi_0g7CoCp100
    Courtesy: CPSC
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKOAS_0g7CoCp100
    Courtesy: CPSC
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pUE4_0g7CoCp100
    Courtesy: CPSC
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvrX9_0g7CoCp100
    Courtesy: CPSC

Nearly 3,000 infant toys are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the CPSC .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8AMk_0g7CoCp100
Courtesy: CPSC

The Manhattan Toy Company said the tubes on the activity loops toys can detach from the base, releasing the small plastic rings.

The company has received three reports of the tubes detaching from the base, but no injuries.

Those who purchased the recalled toy are urged to keep it away from children and contact The Manhattan Toy Company to receive a full refund.

More Information: Infant Toy Recall Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Business
City
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Sports
State
Maryland State
East Providence, RI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Salmonella#Consumer Goods#Peanut Butter#F S#Walgreen#Tahark Brothers#French#Cpsc#Hisense Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WPRI 12 News

RI Special Olympics team returns home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered on Sunday morning to welcome home Team Rhode Island from the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. Sixteen athletes and nine coaches and staff walked off the Textron Aviation plane to applause and cheers. Their coaches said they’re proud of the team’s accomplishments. “We finished […]
ORLANDO, FL
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy