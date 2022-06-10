Recall Roundup: Peanut butter products, refrigerators, infant toys

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fallout continues from the Jif peanut butter recall issued earlier this year.

Jif recalled a number of peanut butter products back in May due to potential salmonella contamination.

Since then, several companies have issued their own recalls for products that contain the peanut butter.

This week, F&S Produce recalled a limited amount of its “Protein Power Snacks,” which include a 0.75-ounce container of Jif peanut butter.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the products were sold at Walgreen stores in New York and New Jersey.

The snack packs have been pulled from store shelves, and the last batch of affected products has a “best by” date of 05/28/22.

Another product, Tahark Brothers peanut butter cup ice cream, has also been recalled since it contains Jif peanut butter.

The FDA said the ice cream was sold at grocery stores in Maryland and the DC area, as well as a variety of scoop shops and restaurants.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with either recall.

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

More than 55,000 French door refrigerators were recalled because the door hinge can break off when someone tries to open it, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The Hisense USA refrigerators were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores. The CPSC said the fridge handles, when they become detached, pose an impact injury hazard.

The company has received 139 reports of the refrigerator door handles loosening or detaching, five of which involved injuries.

Those who purchased one of the recalled refrigerators are urged to stop using it, especially if the doors fail to open and close normally, until a technician can come repair it.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Nearly 3,000 infant toys are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the CPSC .

Courtesy: CPSC

The Manhattan Toy Company said the tubes on the activity loops toys can detach from the base, releasing the small plastic rings.

The company has received three reports of the tubes detaching from the base, but no injuries.

Those who purchased the recalled toy are urged to keep it away from children and contact The Manhattan Toy Company to receive a full refund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.