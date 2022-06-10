ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Suspected killer cuffed with slain officer’s handcuffs in symbolic memorial to justice

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
The accused killer of a Mississippi police officer was captured Friday after an overnight manhunt. Arresting officers placed the suspect in the handcuffs of the officer he’s accused of killing.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was taken into custody the day after Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was fatally shot while answering a call, authorities said.

Ackerman police posted an image on social media Friday afternoon with the simple explanation: “Officer Croom’s cuffs being placed on Mr. Bender.”

The symbolic move of placing the deceased officer’s handcuffs on the suspect has become a tradition for many officers investigating police killings.

A woman believed to be Bender’s girlfriend or fiance, Brittany Jones, also was found dead at the scene where Croom was shot, authorities said.

“This whole incident is tragic and senseless,” Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young told a news conference.

Croom was the first officer to respond to a call about a disturbance at a residence on Thursday afternoon and informed a dispatcher, “He had one at gunpoint,” she said. Soon after he reported that shots were being fired, according to Naylor-Young.

A second officer arrived to find Croom on the ground and Bender gone, she said. Officers went inside and found Jones dead, according to Naylor-Jones.

Bender was arrested in Ackerman, located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian, police said. Further details weren’t immediately available, and authorities didn’t immediately announce charges.

Bender was fired in January just a few months after being hired as a police officer in Newton, Mississippi, said Chief Randy Patrick.

“There was an altercation that happened off duty with a civilian at a Walmart in Forrest,” Patrick said. Bender also worked for the police department in Newton, his hometown, previously under a different administration, but the reason for his departure wasn’t immediately clear, said Patrick.

Originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Croom is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football that includes an uncle, Sylvester Croom, who was an assistant coach at Alabama and in the NFL and head coach at Mississippi State University.

Kennis Croom, 30, worked with the Jackson Police Department previously and was honored by Tuscaloosa police in a statement shared on social media.

“Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness. His sacrifice will not be forgotten,” Tuscaloosa police said.

Naylor-Young praised the deceased officer for his bravery and passion about police work.

“Although yesterday was his day off, he chose to come in and serve, which he was known to do regularly,” she said.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.

Derrica Baskin
4d ago

This is sad,just doing his job and gets killed,all this killing don't make no sense.R.I.P.Officer Kennis Croom And thank you for your service.R.I.P Brittany Jones.Praying for the family and friends..

Joan B
4d ago

Great job officers 👮‍♀️!! If this killer is found guilty and hopefully they’ll have his DNA on the girlfriend then why waste taxpayers money after his trial just give him the needle! jmho

Amy Shirley Bryant
4d ago

Brittany has family locked up in Lauderdale County Bed and Breakfast, Dante will get his you can bank on that.

