Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding: Everything We Know

Congratulations to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who were married in a fairytale-like ceremony on Thursday (June 9).

The pop star and the personal trainer — who announced their engagement in September — met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video.

The wedding was a charming celebration of the couple’s love, full of fresh, romantic colors. “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue . “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

See below for everything we know about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ’s big day — from designer looks to celebrity guests.

The Location

The couple worked with celebrity event producer Jeffrey Best of Best Events to plan the at-home Thousand Oaks, Calif., wedding. Their home was completely transformed into a garden of pink and white roses by Marks Garden for the occasion, and outside was a white horse with gold hooves pulling a carriage for Spears.

The Dress

Britney’s chic, off-the-shoulder gown was custom-designed by Donatella Versace herself for Atelier Versace. The fashion powerhouse took to Instagram to show the sketches and process behind designing the one-of-a-kind dress.

“Britney’s wedding dress was a dream to design. Doesn’t she just look beautiful in it?” Versace captioned the series of photos and videos. “The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons.”

She also designed the dapper groom’s sleek tuxedo. “Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me,” Versace wrote. “A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!”

See her post here.

Britney’s bridal jewelry weighed in at 62 carats from celebrity jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb. Her look included “round diamond and pear shaped drop earrings, a heart shaped diamond tennis necklace in white gold, and an oval diamond tennis bracelet,” according to Vogue. Gottlieb also did the couple’s wedding bands.

The Outfit Changes

For the princess of pop, one bridal look is simply not enough. Britney rocked three additional outfits at her wedding reception, including a black Versace tuxedo dress, a two-toned outfit and a standout red mini dress with fringe on the sleeves.

While wearing her red look, Spears and Madonna recreated their legendary kiss from the 2003 MTV VMAs. See Madge’s post here.

The Makeup

Spears wore a stunning, fresh-faced makeup look using products from iconic makeup artist and business owner Charlotte Tilbury, and done by her niece, Sofia Tilbury .

“Darlings, we are sending a huge CONGRATULATIONS and masses of LOVE to the beautiful, talented, endlessly kind and radiantly glowing @BritneySpears and her wonderful husband @SamAsghari on their wedding day,” Charlotte wrote alongside a stunning photo of the couple via Instagram . She also shared the list of products she used to create the “timeless, dreamy makeup look” including her Beautiful Skin Foundation , Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette , Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm and her most popular lipstick shade, Pillow Talk, all of which are available to purchase at Sephora here .

Charlotte also shared a photo of two lipsticks to her Instagram Story , with the sweet custom shade names “Mrs. Asghari” and “Bridal Britney.”

The Guests

While People reported that there were about 60 guests at the intimate ceremony, Spears and Asghari were surrounded by love from their famous pals. Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, her manager Cade Hudson and Donatella Versace were all among the evening’s attendees.

In an adorable video circulating Twitter following the nuptials, Spears, Madonna, Hilton, Gomez, Barrymore and Versace are seen singing along to Madonna’s 1990 classic, “Vogue,” before posing for a photo at the end.

Later on in the night, Hilton enjoyed a photoshoot with the sparklers that were handed out to guests, and Menounos posed on Instagram with celebrity hairstylist and fellow Greek, Dimitris Giannetos.

“Leave a little Sparkle everywhere you go,” Hilton captioned her series of IG photos . “Such an magical night celebrating @BritneySpears & @SamAsghari’s fairytale wedding.”