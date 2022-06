Looking for a unique weekend road trip? The Maine Waterfall Loop could be what you've been waiting for!. According to Only In Your State, driving the loop will take you past some of the most-picturesque waterfalls in New England. Winding through Western Maine, it would take just under five hours to drive the loop (assuming there is no traffic). So, while you can easily drive it one day, you're probably going to want to make this a multi-day adventure. That way, you have time to stop and enjoy each waterfall. Take a few pictures, have a picnic, maybe take a swim.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO