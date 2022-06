CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A man was found guilty Monday in the fatal shooting of a West Virginia police officer who had responded to a parking complaint. A Kanawha County jury announced the verdict on a second–degree murder charge following three days of deliberations in the trial of Joshua Phillips. He originally was charged with first–degree murder. The jury also found Phillips guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO