By now, it should be no secret that the outdoor industry has a serious problem with representation. People of all ethnicities, body types, sexual orientations and abilities have always existed in outdoor spaces. The trouble is how absent these people and their stories seem to be from the media’s representation of an “outdoorsy” American. Nature doesn’t discriminate, but the flawed systems and humans that gatekeep and police our public outdoor spaces do.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO