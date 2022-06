Make a difference in the lives of students and be a substitute teacher. Now, the decision to get involved is easier than ever as Fayette County Public Schools announces an increase in pay rate for substitute teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. As an added incentive, substitutes who work more than 20 days in a school year will have their rate increased by $20 per day.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO