Henry County 4-H readying projects and food stand for county fair

4-H members from around Henry County will be bringing in their projects for conference judging during the week of the Henry County Fair. General Projects are being judged on Saturday, June 11 and those will be available to view in the Art Hall building during the fair, which runs June 15 – 19.

Dates and times for this year’s 4-H shows are:

June 11: Small Pets, 2 p.m.

Dog Obedience & Showmanship, 3 p.m.

June 16: Horse Show, 9 a.m.

Bucket Calf Show, 11 a.m.

Master Showmanship, 6:30 p.m.

June 17: Sheep Show, 8 a.m.

Goat Show after the sheep show

Beef Show (steers and heifers), 9 a.m.

Swine Show, 10 a.m.

Junior Livestock Auction, 6:30 p.m.

June 18: Rabbit Show, 8 a.m.

Volunteers are also getting the Henry County 4-H Food Stand ready to serve fairgoers with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and the fair-favorite, lemon shakeups. All proceeds from the food stand help support the Henry County 4-H’s programs. “We look forward to serving you and seeing you at the fair this year,” said Jennifer Peterson, 4-H educator.

For complete details on the Henry County fair, click here .

