Boothbay, ME

BRES students applaud BRHS Class of 2022, enjoy field day

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoothbay Region Elementary School students cheered on Class of 2022 soon-to-be graduates...

Salutatorian welcome speech

Good afternoon! My name is Grace Campbell, and I welcome you to the graduation of Boothbay Region High School’s class of 2022. We are here today to celebrate the class of 2022 for their hard work and perseverance throughout high school, but first, I would like to thank our friends and family and the BRHS faculty. We wouldn’t be where we are today, here on this stage, without their help. They have been there for us through the good and the bad and with us for not only the big moments like college acceptances and AP tests, but also for the small moments.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Honors essay

Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father’s side and a Carbone on my mother’s side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird “we know we are related but not quite sure how” situations.
BOOTHBAY, ME
BRHS class of 1972 50-year reunion Aug. 6

The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Register welcomes summer intern

Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications degree. “From there I hope to be in the TV news industry working as...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Valedictorian farewell speech

When I was nine years old, my 4 siblings and I packed up into my dad’s 1985 Airstream and made our move from Orlando, Florida to Southport, Maine. The ride consisted of no air conditioning, an engine fire, two popped tires on the highway, and a lost cat. Not to mention the multitude of emotions that come with moving across the country. Family bonding! After four long days, and my mom begging to rent a car, we made it. Even after we all moved in, and found the missing cat, I didn’t feel at home. The adjustment was hard. In fact, I complained so much about wanting to move back that Aggie who was born in Maine (and luckily missed the RV ride) would also ask to go back to Florida. My parents even got me an emotional support dog for Christmas that year to try make me feel better. Thanks, mom and dad.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Library to feature regular patrons in series

Joanna Breen, executive director at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, is an administrator, she sets library policies, and she works with the board. This summer, she will help me make a library spotlight patron of the week. This mini series will highlight some of the library’s users so more people can connect with the library and feel it is connecting back with them.
Adam Chadbourne celebrates 65th career win at Wiscasset Speedway

The 2022 season at Wiscasset Speedway rolled on this past Saturday with a full Group #2 program. The lineup included the 88.5FM Modifieds, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, T&L Automotive Roadrunners and the Portland Glass Strictly Streets. The night was sponsored by Mainely Karting and...
WISCASSET, ME
Southport Column: Graduation, cookout and more

If you are reading this column early, note that on Tuesday, June 14, the polls at the Southport Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to vote in the primary election. Our sixth grade students at the Southport Central School will graduate on Friday, June 17,...
SOUTHPORT, ME
#Bres#Field Day#Highschool
Get your motor started: It’s lobster boat racing season!

That’s right, racing fans, it’s time to rev up your motors! Maine’s 2022 lobster boat racing season kicks off right here in Boothbay Harbor with the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races on Saturday, June 18. If you’re a boat captain, signup is at Brown’s Wharf at...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Rev. Sherrill to be honored at All Saints June 19

The Rev. Christopher “Kit” Sherrill will be honored for his many years of dedicated service to All Saints during the season opening Sunday at the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Sherrill celebrated his first service at the chapel on June 25, 1967 and has been an integral part of its leadership for over 50 years. We invite the many friends whose lives Kit has touched to be part of this special celebration.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Melinda S. Allen

On June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at age 54. She lived in Waldoboro, Maine. Melinda and was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota...
WALDOBORO, ME
Father's Day: Health Center auction extended 1 week

Auction items are still arriving for the Boothbay Region Health Center's Online/Mobile Charity Auction. So, the board has extended the auction to close on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. That means you still have time to select a great Father's Day Gift at inflation-beating prices and give forward to support convenient, affordable health care on the Boothbay peninsula.
BOOTHBAY, ME
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Cozy’s is back!

New business owners Michael Nguyen and Louise Monroe of Boothbay opened Cozy’s Dockside on June 1, bringing the Southport restaurant back to full service after two years, and offering specialty burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, appetizers, ice cream and daily seafood specials created by Nguyen. Nguyen has worked as a...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Ray and Shelly Sirois complete “The Great Loop’

Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America’s Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, “America’s Great Loop” was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Food journalism workshop in October

Round Table Productions presents the second in its series of “Writers’ Workshops” with a presentation by award-winning food journalist Kathy Gunst. The workshop will be held in the Barn Loft Apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Oct. 15. Have you always wanted to...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
American Legion Post 36

As you all know by now, Post 36 is under new leadership. I am looking forward to working with Commander Robin Ford and her team as we continue to meet our mission of serving our veterans, community, children and youth. If you are a veteran and haven’t joined the Post, please consider doing that. Membership is important, whether you have time to be an active part of the post or by your financial support, to continue to accomplish our goals.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Memorial service for Jean W. Slayton

Jean Wellington Slayton, 95, died Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Boothbay Harbor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba’s in Boothbay Harbor. There will be a celebration reception at Ocean Point Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Bayville Buzz

As the summer solstice fast approaches, the sounds of hammers, lawnmowers, and boats compete with the crows - though the crows do get a head start each morning. As I write this, I'm wondering if there are any Crowvilles in the US? Hmm, there is one. Located in Louisiana, it is named after Thomas Crow. I guess naming any town after the birds would make any efforts of the chamber of commerce very difficult. Speaking of birds, the Canada geese seemed to have moved on - for now - but I’m sure they will be back.
BAYVILLE, ME
June 14 update: Midcoast adds 29 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

