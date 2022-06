Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 9 pm a car driven by 30-year-old Jeremy Day was northbound at the intersection of Eagle Way when it was hit by a truck driven by 31-year-old Thomas Carlton of Hopkinsville that was behind it.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO