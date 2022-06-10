Charlotte senior to graduate from high school after facing series of health challenges

CHARLOTTE — Samuel Bailey suffered a stroke at just 8 years old and was later told he may have just years to live.

Doctors discovered he had an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM.

“It’s basically when the blood vessels in your brain become imploded, inflated,” Bailey said. “And if it’s not noticeable or treated in time, they can burst and kill the patient.”

But after overcoming the odds and several surgeries, the Charlotte high school senior is going to walk across the stage Saturday.

“While I’m here, might as well make the best, do all I can to achieve my goals,” Bailey told Channel 9.

He said after an initial surgery, he had to re-learn to walk and write. Five years later, AVM symptoms returned. That’s when he was told he might only have a few years left to live, and so he agreed to another risky procedure.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Erica Bryant speaks with the 17-year-old ahead of his graduation to learn more about the obstacles he faced while never giving up on his dreams.

