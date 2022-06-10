ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Leah Remini Replacing Matthew Morrison on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

By Akanke Jackson
 4 days ago
After Matthew Morrison’s quick departure from So You Think You Can Dance last month, the show has found its new judge. Emmy Award winner Leah Remini will join Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa on the panel of the dancing competition on Wednesday (June 15), which is the long-running show’s 300th episode.

“I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode,” Remini, 51, said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

The news about Morrison’s abrupt exit from the show broke on May 25, a little more than a week after the dance competition series aired its 17th season. During that time, the panelist said he was leaving the show after failing to follow “competition production protocols.”

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” Morrison, 43, said in a statement to People.

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” he continued. “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

The actor did not divulge any further details at the time, but it was later revealed that his exit stemmed from “uncomfortable” text messages he sent to a female contestant.

Just days after his firing, Morrison took to Instagram to explain his side of the story to his followers, insisting that he was laid off from one single text message to a female contestant he was trying to help land a job on the show.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” Morrison said. “So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

The Glee star grabbed his phone and read aloud, “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.” After reading that text message, he looked into the camera and said, “The end.” Morrison later explained why he sent that one text message.

“I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show,” he said.

