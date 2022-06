An eerily realistic hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. debuted at Brooklyn Chop House in Brooklyn, New York this weekend, and so far rap fans don’t really know how to feel. The hologram was created by Proto Inc., a “holoportation” company that allows figures to “beam” themselves to a location where they can’t physically be present. Diddy serves as an advisor to the startup according to Black Enterprise, so it’s likely he had a hand in developing the Biggie hologram, which has the internet stressed out.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO