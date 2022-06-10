ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Episode Guide

By Maddy Casale
 4 days ago
Popular British crime-drama Peaky Blinders saw its sixth and final season premiere all of its last six episodes at once on Netflix early today. Everything is coming to a head in this epic series as Season 6 picks up with the Shelbys four years after they suffer a crushing loss. The Prohibition Era has ended, leading gang leader Tommy (Cillian Murphy) to turn towards toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies in the process.

Curious for more details? We’ve got you covered with an episode guide. Here’s what you need to know about Peaky Blinders Season 6.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6?

Fittingly for its sixth season, Peaky Blinders consists of six episodes. In typical British TV fashion, it isn’t a long season, but it will still be plenty to give a rousing ending to the epic story of the Peaky Blinders street gang. The first five episodes each clock in just under an hour, while the sixth and final episode is an impressive 82 minutes, so rest assured that the creators are taking the time to give Peaky Blinders the ending it deserves.

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES OF PEAKY BLINDERS PREMIERE ON NETFLIX? PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 EPISODE GUIDE:

All six episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiered simultaneously on Netflix in the wee hours of June 10. Need a more comprehensive episode guide? We have you covered:

  • Episode 1, “Black Day”: Friday, June 10
  • Episode 2, “Black Shirt”: Friday, June 10
  • Episode 3, “Gold”: Friday, June 10
  • Episode 4, “Sapphire”: Friday, June 10
  • Episode 5, “The Road to Hell”: Friday, June 10
  • Episode 6, “Lock and Key”: Friday, June 10

WHAT TIME WILL PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 BE AVAILABLE TO STREAM ON NETFLIX?

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix right now. All six episodes dropped at once today at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

WHO’S IN THE CAST OF PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6?

Unsurprisingly, the show’s leader Cillian Murphy will return for one final wild ride (in a serialized medium, at least. Luckily this won’t be the last we see of the characters and world of Peaky Blinders) as cunning crime boss Tommy Shelby.

He’s joined by Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Natasha O’Keefe as Lizzie Shelby, Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons, Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, Anya Taylor Joy as Gina Gray, Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Esme Shelby, and plenty more.

Season 6 will also feature new faces in Amber Anderson, James Frecheville, Stephen Graham, and Conrad Khan.

This final season is notably absent of Helen McCrory, who passed away last year at the age of 52. The talented actress portrayed Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, née Shelby, treasurer of the Peaky Blinders.

IN THIS ARTICLE
