Eden Prairie, MN

City beaches open tomorrow for summer

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of the City of Eden Prairie

The Riley Lake and Round Lake beaches officially open for the season on Saturday, June 11.

Lifeguards are on duty daily during open hours.

Riley Lake Park beach, 9180 Riley Lake Road, is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Round Lake Park beach, 16691 Valley View Road, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bryant Lake Regional Park beach, 6800 Rowland Road, has been open since the Memorial Day weekend. Swimming hours at the Three Rivers Park District park in Eden Prairie are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day. That beach is unguarded and free.

Eden Prairie Local News

Fine and sandy: Making a splash at EP beaches

Minnesota summers may be short, but Eden Prairie residents can make the most of lake life right here in town.  City beaches officially opened on June 11, and several local families lost no time in hitting the sand.  At midday the water was warm, clear, and fresh, and the beaches were clean and uncrowded. Plenty [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

