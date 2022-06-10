City beaches open tomorrow for summer
The Riley Lake and Round Lake beaches officially open for the season on Saturday, June 11.
Lifeguards are on duty daily during open hours.
Riley Lake Park beach, 9180 Riley Lake Road, is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
Round Lake Park beach, 16691 Valley View Road, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Bryant Lake Regional Park beach, 6800 Rowland Road, has been open since the Memorial Day weekend. Swimming hours at the Three Rivers Park District park in Eden Prairie are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day. That beach is unguarded and free.
