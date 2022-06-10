ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesburg, NJ

N.J. woman, 19, charged with killing her newborn daughter

By Noah Cohen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
A 19-year-old Jamesburg woman was charged with killing her newborn daughter this week, authorities said Friday. Jessica Farag faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, desecration of human remains and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor...

N.J. man pleads not guilty in killing at Wawa

A Vineland resident has pleaded not guilty to charges that he shot a man to death at a Wawa in January. Shaqwil Marlow, 19, is accused of shooting Luis J. Rivera, Jr., 23, also of Vineland, multiple times as the victim walked out of the Wawa at Park Avenue and Delsea Drive in Vineland shortly before midnight on Jan. 13.
VINELAND, NJ
68-year-old man has been missing for 11 days, cops say

Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 68-year-old Cherry Hill man who hasn’t been seen since leaving work in Camden 11 days ago. Peter Meyers’ car was found unoccupied on an unpaved road in Wharton State Forest in Waterford on June 6, Cherry Hill police said Tuesday.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Jamesburg, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Woman shot in the face, alleged gunman locked up

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — A man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting in Monroe County. State police were called to Resica Falls Road near Marshalls Creek around 4 a.m. Monday. Troopers say Tomasz Michalski, 42, shot a 47-year-old woman in the face after a fight. Michalski is...
MARSHALLS CREEK, PA
Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 12-year-old boy

A Hudson County man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old boy in Union, prosecutors said Monday. Jose Marrero, 39, of Kearny, was convicted in March of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
Fatal shooting at N.J. home leads to police standoff, closes nearby school

A fatal shooting at a home in Beverly led to a police standoff, the arrest of the alleged shooter and the closing of a nearby school, authorities said. The shooting, which took place at 1:15 a.m in the area of Bentley Avenue and Cherry Street, led to an hours-long standoff involving a SWAT team, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
BEVERLY, NJ
N.J. high school student charged with threatening to shoot up school, police say

A Somerset County high school student was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to shoot up the school he attends, officials said. Shortly after 12 p.m. on May 25, Watchung Hills Regional High School received a call from a person who said they were armed with weapons in a school bathroom and were going to “shoot up the school at the next bell,” according to a joint statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Warren Township Police Department.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Pair convicted in drive by shooting that left 23-year-old man dead

A duo from Passaic were convicted Monday for their roles in a 2017 drive-by shooting in the city that left a 23-year-old man dead, authorities said. Nelson Vargas, 29, and Christopher Reynoso, 22, were found guilty by a jury of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons-related offenses, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
22-Year-Old Joseph Rodriguez Charged In Brutal Murder Of Francis Decero: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is charged in the brutal murder of South Philadelphia resident, 25-year-old Francis Decero. Philadelphia police say Joseph Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Decero went missing in late April, and his body was found on May 4, when juveniles flagged down 17th District officers at 31st Street and Tasker Avenue telling them they saw a body in the bushes at 1700 Vare Avenue. An autopsy showed Decero suffered three gunshot wounds, one graze wound to the left side of the face, one to the elbow, and one to the back which proved to be fatal. Police told Eyewitness News that Decero’s body was also stabbed, suffering burn marks and there were signs that he was beaten. The motive is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hazelwood preschool teacher allegedly killed by husband remembered as loving mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a preschool teacher was killed by her husband, who was later found dead in Philadelphia. Three small children are without a mother and a father, left to be raised by their grandparents. The family would have celebrated Sharay Newson's birthday and one of her children's on Friday. Instead, they're now planning a funeral and say they'll remember her by her maiden name, Sharay Woodson. "She didn't hurt anybody. All she wanted to do was make her marriage work," her mom Lois Woodson said.Sharay Woodson was first and foremost a loving and devoted mother to her three small...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cops ID swimmer who drowned at Belmar beach

Belmar police have identified the man who died after being pulled from the ocean on Monday. Fernando Perez, 24, of Lake Hopatcong, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after rescue crews removed him from the water near the jetty on 8th Avenue around 1:20 p.m., Belmar police said. Another...
BELMAR, NJ
