Oklahoma City, OK

Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji worked out with the Thunder in pre-draft visit

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
When asked about which teams he’s worked out for and plans on working out for in the near future, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji announced that he has already met with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per The Athletic’s Josh Robbins.

Reviewing the latest national mock drafts, there’s an outside shot that Agbaji will be there at 12th overall for the Thunder, but in all likelihood, he will probably be selected before then.

The Thunder are reportedly interested in potentially trading up from No. 12 in the draft, so if they do, then they can definitely take Agbaji.

Agbaji spent four seasons at Kansas, where the 22-year-old averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 44.8 percent in 122 career games.

The 2022 NBA draft will take place on June 23.

