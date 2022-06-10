Where to Follow the "First Kill" Cast on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO