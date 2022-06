WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the race for the 116th state Assembly district, both candidates have announced endorsements they hope will attract voters. The 116th is the so-called “River District.” It includes all the towns along the shore front of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, from the southern end of Jefferson County all the way up the river in St. Lawrence County. The district includes the city of Watertown.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO