Curie High School boosting security after student found with gun on him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Ukrainian Village are flustered after someone fired more than a dozen gunshots on their block, striking cars and even a home. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas has the story.Adam Ramirez woke up Sunday to find two bullet holes in his car windows and a backseat covered in shattered glass. "You just kind of want be safe at home," said Ramirez. "Then something like this happens out of nowhere and you're not really sure who or what is responsible. It makes you feel a little uneasy." At least one other car on the block was also...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO