ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Curie High School boosting security after student found with gun on him

By FOX 32 News
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago principal is promising to boost security after a student brought a gun into the building earlier this week. Police confirm that...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Teens charged in armed carjacking in Gresham

CHICAGO - Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in the Gresham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were identified as the people who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street, police said. Officers saw the stolen car...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curie High School
chicagopopular.com

Chicago police officer hit by West Side chauffeur: CFD

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is Chicago police officer hit by West Side chauffeur: CFD. A Chicago police officer was shot by a driver on Monday morning in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago firefighters. Paramedics responded on Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gunfire in Ukrainian Village damages cars, strikes home, leaving residents uneasy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Ukrainian Village are flustered after someone fired more than a dozen gunshots on their block, striking cars and even a home. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas has the story.Adam Ramirez woke up Sunday to find two bullet holes in his car windows and a backseat covered in shattered glass. "You just kind of want be safe at home," said Ramirez. "Then something like this happens out of nowhere and you're not really sure who or what is responsible. It makes you feel a little uneasy." At least one other car on the block was also...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goodwordnews.com

Man shot and injured in Chicago’s Jeffrey Manor neighborhood

CHICAGO (SCS) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning. It happened in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood of Chicago around 8:30 a.m. at the 9000 block of South Calhoun. It was there that a 54-year-old man confronted another man who entered the house. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy