Section 16 trail closed until further notice

COLORADO SPRINGS — A rockslide over Memorial Day weekend closed a popular trailhead near Colorado Springs, and the Forest Service has announced it will remain closed until crews can clear the trail.

The Section 16 Trail, also known as the National Forest System Trail 775 or the Palmer Trail, was closed at each trail head for public safety following the slide, and will remain closed until crews can ensure the safety of the trail.

The bridge on the trail was destroyed and large, downed trees have fallen across the trail. There are several large boulders at the top of the rockslide that still have the potential to fall and seriously injure people. The Forest Service insists people respect the barriers closing the trail, for their own safety.









The Forest Service is in the process of evaluating the area and planning their next steps, which the say may take some time.

For more information and to follow any updates to the trail, fs.usda.gov/psicc

