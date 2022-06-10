WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man...www.kktv.com
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man...www.kktv.com
Ah, prison reform. So, there was just an article about a 40% reduction in recidivism...that's because the model was changed to fudge the number. parole violations no longer count as recidivism. it has to be a new felony. I guess this guy will count as one...the prison system is a joke. I wonder why the don't report the murders and assaults that are going on right now in the joint. I bet they are high!
Comments / 28