Salida, CO

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man...

www.kktv.com

Where's Waldo?
4d ago

Ah, prison reform. So, there was just an article about a 40% reduction in recidivism...that's because the model was changed to fudge the number. parole violations no longer count as recidivism. it has to be a new felony. I guess this guy will count as one...the prison system is a joke. I wonder why the don't report the murders and assaults that are going on right now in the joint. I bet they are high!

Related
FOX21News.com

Police rush to ‘shoot out’ at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Willow Tree Grove on Monday night just before 10:15 p.m. after they received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting in the area. Officers say a fight began in the pool area of an apartment complex....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks left a convenience store empty-handed late Sunday night after their intended victim refused to be robbed. The would-be robbers -- at least one who was armed -- approached the woman outside the 7-Eleven at Jet Wing and Fountain Boulevard. Police say she stood her ground, and the suspects ended up running off. A customer who saw the whole scene unfold called 911.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man in Colorado suspected of stealing a woman’s underwear, police believe there could be more victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling crime is under investigation in Colorado and authorities believe there could be other potential victims. Police in Fort Collins have reason to believe a Loveland man stole a woman’s underwear. The suspect, 55-year-old Randall Woodard, runs a business called Woodard Quality Landscaping. This past Wednesday, police say he was working on a sprinkler system at a home in Fort Collins when the resident had to leave while Woodard was completing the job.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX21News.com

‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a confrontation at her workplace. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11. A store manager told...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Murder suspect leaves scene, drives toward Walsenburg

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 11. CSPD says its officers responded to a home on the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard and discovered a body. Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were called out and took over the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

11-year-old missing in El Paso County

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you seen Travon Cardozo?. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the public has information on the 11-year-old’s whereabouts after he went missing Monday evening. Travon was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Sullivan Circle and Caballero...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Couple Scammed

A Chaffee County family claims they were scammed out of nearly $30,000, saying a contractor they hired never did the job. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation that victims say spans several Colorado counties. Matt and Erin Flavin wanted to build a commercial structure to house...
BUENA VISTA, CO
KKTV

6 injured following police chase in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Six people including a pair of officers were hospitalized during a PIT maneuver to stop a police pursuit that started in Denver and ended in Aurora Monday afternoon. Denver officers were chasing the suspect in a shooting that happened earlier that day in the parking lot...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Crews contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News they first learned about the fire at about 4:45 p.m. in an area near the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center. The area is west of Pueblo Boulevard and outside of city limits. Three agencies responded including the Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau, West Park Fire and Pueblo West Fire.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Pueblo police asking public for help finding missing senior citizen

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation need all eyes looking out for a missing octogenarian!. Elias “Lee” Tienda, who is in his late 80s, was last seen at 6:30 Monday evening in the area of San Carlos and Surfwood on the southwest side of Pueblo. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Detectives investigate bank robbery near Dublin Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives from the Robbery Unit are investigating a bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a robbery alarm in the 7000 block of Dublin Blvd., just after 10 a.m. At the scene, police determined there had been a bank robbery. Shortly The post Detectives investigate bank robbery near Dublin Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

