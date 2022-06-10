ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Bridge Blast’ returning to Grand Rapids Saturday

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge Blast 2022 is heading downtown this Saturday. ‘Bridge Blast’ returning to Grand Rapids Saturday. Kitten rescued after being thrown out vehicle window. “Wings of Mercy” providing free travel to patients. To The Point:...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

WOOD

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Dickenson Park Dunumba

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for a day of unity, celebration, entertainment, and fun, on Sunday, June 19! The West Michigan Jewels of Africa LLC (WMJOA LLC), a traditional African drum and dance group, and the African Drum and Dance Parent Association (ADDPA) are hosting their fifth annual Jubilee/ Dickenson Park Dunumba (DPD) in honor of Juneteenth.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to unique Father’s Day activities to celebrate Dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- National celebrate your Dad, or special Father-figure day, Father’s Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, June 19. Aside from treating the men in your life to typical holiday plans, create additional memories by taking on fun experiences. West Michigan is loaded with fun activities...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Don’t battle uncertain financial times without a pro

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each day, the market and the cost of living seems to be more of a topic of conversation and it can be worrisome. But you don’t need to navigate these uncertain financial times alone! A professional can step in and help guide you through the retirement process. Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services is our Financial Expert and he’s had a lot of experience helping people retire!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Take the “Aisle 19” tour at Wolverine Ace Hardware

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We love stores where you can find everything, from beach gear to home improvement tools and delicious snacks. So, if your travels are taking you to South Haven this summer, you need to check out Wolverine Ace Hardware. It’s full of lots of cool stuff and even some tasty snacks. Rachael paid them a visit and even got a chance to tour their famous Aisle 19 tour.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A piece of history with a great story & a great view

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you’re looking for someplace special to stay along the lakeshore, check out the Waters View Inn built in 1883 has been welcoming guests for decades and it has a very interesting history. What sets them apart is they are the only family-friendly bed and breakfast in South Haven. They love having kids and families visit to explore all there is to see and do in the lakeshore community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Kicking off the 2022 Summer Reading Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – School’s officially out for the summer and that means it’s time to kick off our Summer Reading Club! Kids can enjoy reading books all summer with free programs and awesome prizes such as: tickets to the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo and prizes from Meijer. You could even win the grand prize – a trip to Auburn Hills to visit Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, home of the amazing SEA LIFE!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A sneak peek at Anna’s House summer menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We always love having this next guest on because they get to show us all their amazing menu items! Anna’s House is debuting their summer features menu starting on Thursday, June 16. Anna’s House creates exciting new menu items Summer, Spring, Winter, & Fall and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Pine Rest discusses how to not be envious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s very easy and common for people to compare themselves to others and adopt the “the grass is always greener” mindset. We are joined by Jean Holthaus, LISW, LMSW from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to talk about envy and how to use that energy to better improve our own lives.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Pine Rest’s Rustic Market provides great bargain shopping and supports mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We went to visit our friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to check out their Rustic Market. The Rustic Market offers 6,000 square feet of bargain shopping with 100% of the store proceeds going directly to patient care through the Patient Assistance Fund. You can also get involved by donating gentle used items to their location by stopping by the East Entrance of the old barn and making a donation from 9am-6pm. Don’t forget to sign up for their Deals of the Day by visiting their Facebook page!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Maranda’s 2022 Guide to Summer Fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun. Every weekday throughout the the summer, Maranda will have a brand new top pick and some other fun weekday events for families across West Michigan. Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, education or just plain fun, there is something for every family. Check back for updates and see Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guides for some more family weekend fun!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Threat Over In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
grmag.com

Lake Bluff Grille sets grand opening date

A new public restaurant at Muskegon Country Club will open its doors this week. RedWater Restaurant Group announced the grand opening of Lake Bluff Grille will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, following a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Muskegon Chamber of Commerce. RedWater purchased the country club...
MUSKEGON, MI

