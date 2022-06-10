'The Boys': Soldier Boy Receives Praise From Debbie Harry for His Cover of "Rapture"

Life is rough on The CW’s Riverdale, that’s for sure. Headed into the final episodes of the sixth season, the gang is facing off against an immortal being — Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) — who seeks to bring about the apocalypse. This is something that Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) has already seen, along with several of Percival’s failed attempts, with her ability to travel backward and forward in time. Meanwhile, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) has continued her search into the Trash Bag Killer, who has gotten far too close for comfort over the last several episodes, all while dealing with the unresolved trauma of her father grooming her to become a serial killer as a child. What a world. But, putting aside the world-altering plots and serial killer schemes, one of the most exciting aspects of the new season has been watching Betty and Archie (KJ Apa) give their romance a real chance after waiting years for this to finally come to fruition.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO