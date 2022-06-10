ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive 1-on-1 with Panthers voice Anish Shroff

By Carla Gebhart
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Premiere Soccer League is coming to American Legion Memorial Stadium this weekend and will offer sports fans a new experience.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Carla Gebhart checks in with the new voice of the Carolina Panthers, Anish Shroff to talk Panthers and lacrosse.

Anish will serve as the play-by-play for Saturday night’s PLL game, you can hear his call on ESPN.

Anish gives insightful background information on some of the players to follow on the field this weekend. He also talks about his new role with the Panthers and what he’s watching for this preseason.

