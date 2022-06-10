Urban camping returns to the Dequindre Cut

Not every nature lover has the time for a full-on camping expedition. The planning is demanding, and it's not always easy to venture beyond city limits when we want a woodsy ambiance.

This summer, one of Detroit's major landmarks is being converted into a temporary campsite for one night in late July.

Roots to Rise Detroit is hosting an overnight camping experience on Detroit's Dequindre Cut. This year's Camping on the Cut allows adult campers 21 and older to stay past the park's closing time to get away from bustling city life.

The 2-mile path typically consists of walkers and bikers. Now, it will be stomping grounds for tent owners.

From the freight yard south of the Gratiot entrance, attendees can stargaze around bonfires and enjoy an outdoor environment of music, games, and s'mores. The 2022 adventure is sponsored by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The 15-by-15-foot campsites can be reserved for up to 10 people — $40 per person. Campers must bring their own tents and sleeping supplies. The hosts provide bathrooms, bonfires, and s'mores supplies.

Camping on the Cut is part of Detroit Up North — a series of events created by Roots to Rise Detroit. The initiative provides experiences allowing Michiganders to enjoy and explore what their state has to offer.

Wristbands will be provided to registered participants, which allow you to stay after the Cut closes at 10 p.m. on July 23.

One person must reserve your campsite. After reservation, the rest of your party can be registered through an email link sent thereafter.

Only 75 spots are available, and they are going quickly. So stock up on bug spray, load up your lawn chairs, and register here .

