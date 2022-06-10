ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Motor Company to host community meeting on future of Blue Oval City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has planned a community meeting to let folks know what they can expect as Blue Oval City is built in West Tennessee. Ford said it will hold the...

Mighty 990

Terry Roland: Millington Expo Part Of City’s Growth

Millington is enjoying a comeback. New home construction, along with numerous new businesses, are cropping up at an impressive. The city is inviting the rest of the Mid-South to see the growth for themselves. Terry Roland of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce joined “Wake Up Memphis” to discuss Thursday’s...
MILLINGTON, TN
Lodging

Steel and Smoke: The Guestrooms in Canopy Memphis, Tennessee

The new Canopy Memphis recently debuted in the city’s historic downtown steps from Beale Street with a design that embraces the cultural legacy of its locale. Tracey Sawyer, founder and CEO of Sawyer & Company, the interior design team behind the Canopy Memphis, says the overall design approach for each of the group’s projects “begins with a thorough analysis of the local environment, history, and culture” to create a sense of place. For the Canopy Memphis, the team created an overarching theme—“Steel and Smoke at the Delta”—that ties in the city’s rich history in the arts, its impact on the broader American culture, and historic developments in transportation, including the age of steamboats navigating the Mississippi River, the rise of Route 61 (the “Blues Highway”), and construction of steel bridges, all of which, Sawyer explains, “helped establish Memphis as an important cultural crossroads that brought people from around the region together to share creative ideas.” Throughout the property’s 174 guestrooms and common areas, the team implemented design details that align with this theme—“from the bedroom lighting mimicking music studio microphones to steel structures and metallic finishes in the common areas that echo the area’s major infrastructure,” Sawyer describes. “The variety of unique spaces within the Canopy Memphis allowed us to weave a robust narrative throughout the property, which we think appropriately reflects the vibrant spirit of Memphis, the cultural currency created around the corner on the legendary Beale Street, and a bright future for the city as it moves into a new era.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How Trinity Health Center is helping those in need in north Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The non-profit Trinity Health Center is providing valuable free healthcare to people in Horn Lake, Mississippi. "Trinity Health Center at The Dream Center provides hope and healing to the community,” said Irene Wilson, Director of Trinity Health Center. “DeSoto County Dream Center offers for services. That's healthcare, education, clothing and food."
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Shelby County issues air quality warning as Saharan dust moves into Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a special air quality statement Tuesday as Saharan Desert dust moves through the Mid-South. In a Twitter post, the health department said the dust has brought high concentrations of fine particulates into the Mid-South. The department is asking sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FireRescue1

‘As the Metro goes, so goes the fire service’

Inside the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association – a unique group with a powerful impact — There are certain individuals whose perspective on life puts them several steps ahead of the rest of us – thought leaders, early adopters, visionaries. While the term “influencer” has a bit of a different meaning these days thanks to social media, we in the fire service certainly have our own influencers –Chief Alan Brunacini’s name rises to the top, as always.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

West Memphis reports power outages during excessive heat

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis neighborhood was without power for a short time during the Mid-South’s first major heat wave of the summer. “...apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We are working diligently to make the necessary repairs in a timely manner. West Memphis Utility Servicemen are currently working to determine an estimated repair time.”
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

10 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, although the federal holiday will be recognized Monday and Memphis-area events start Saturday, June 18th. As many may or may not be aware, this year’s Juneteenth celebration is now a federal holiday. With Juneteenth being declared as a federal holiday in June 2021, this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

No Shelter: Why is help located so close to temptation?

NO SHELTER is a regular series from MLK50 housing reporter Jacob Steimer, interviewing Memphians who are unhoused. Although the numbers are difficult to track, the Community Alliance for the Homeless estimates that on a given night in 2021, about 200 people were unsheltered in Memphis/Shelby County. The regular Q&As will introduce readers to neighbors they may not talk to otherwise and, perhaps, create a path to improving the way the city cares for these vulnerable people. They are written with the belief that all people are created equal — whether or not they’re treated that way. In this installment, the woman interviewed remains anonymous due to the possibility of retaliation against her.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tennessee Black Caucus to hold town hall meeting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is headed to Memphis so people will have a chance to speak directly with lawmakers about their issues. They're a non-partisan group of Black lawmakers chaired by Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis). The tour stopped in Knoxville on June 2, Chattanooga on June 3, Nashville on June 6 and now Memphis to kick off Juneteenth weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County Assessor warns about letter targeting property owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess is warning property owners about letters showing up in other parts of Tennessee which may show up here. The letters that have been circulating in Davidson County, and Burgess said if you receive one of these letters in the mail, don’t fall for it. It is NOT from the office of the Shelby County Assessor of Property.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
