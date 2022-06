PITTSBURGH — According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle that flipped inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, halting traffic Friday morning, was at an illegal weight. Police said the vehicle was hauling a tractor-trailer with a skid steer and other equipment when the driver tried to brake and the trailer swayed. Police say the driver, 44-year-old Ronell Smith, swerved hitting both barriers before the truck flipped. Police say the vehicle was over the allowable weight by 8,160 pounds.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO