The Tuscarawas County Health Department reported the county had the highest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases since early February in the seven-day period ending Thursday. There were 82 new cases compared to 78 in the previous week.

There were nine new hospitalizations of Tuscarawas County residents with COVID-19 in the same reporting period.

No new COVID-19 related deaths among county residents were reported Thursday. None will be reported until June 23 because a new coding system is being installed at the National Center for Health Statistics.

The county health department continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccination and updating with booster doses, according to eligibility, to prevent severe COVID-19 infection.

The department's medical appointment phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling (330) 343-5555, extension 174 or 181.

Eligible persons may also check with local pharmacies or attend upcoming community vaccine clinics to get vaccinated on a walk-in basis.

Upcoming vaccine clinics will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at: McDonald's, 3384 Davis Road, Dover, on Tuesday; St. John United Church of Christ, 516 N. Wooster Ave., on Wednesday; and McDonald's, 211 Adena Drive, Newcomerstown, on Thursday.

Tuscarawas County remained among 68 Ohio counties with a low level of community spread of COVID-19 as of the June 8 data post from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Weekly COVID report: Past week saw highest number of new cases since February