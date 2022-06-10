ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Police: Man stabbed at Lancaster County hotel

 4 days ago
RONKS, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another victim in the neck with a screwdriver at a Lancaster County hotel Wednesday morning. Terrence R. Henderson, 43, of Manheim, is...

FOX 43

Lancaster County man accused of stealing Pride flag from city home

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing theft charges after authorities say he stole a Pride flag from the porch of a home in downtown Lancaster last month. Shawn Patrick Gollatz, 40, of Millersville, was charged this week with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking after an investigation of the alleged theft, which occurred on May 7 and was reported to police on May 13, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Lancaster man charged with strangulation, harassment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested 50-year-old Hans Erik Janco of Lancaster, Pa. for one count of strangulation and one count of harassment on June 12. Police responded to a 911 call and were told by the victim that Janco put both of his hands around...
Daily Voice

Dad-Son Duo Caught With 'Ghost Gun' As Warrant For Fugitive Son Served: PA State Police

Are "ghost guns" a family affair? Apparently they are for one father-son duo, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A father-son duo has been arrested after they were found with a "ghost gun"— a gun made up of the parts of different guns with the serial number buffed off— while a warrant was being served police, Pennsylvania state police say.
Millersville man charged with stealing Pride flag

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millersville man has been charged with stealing a Pride flag from a Lancaster porch. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Shawn Patrick Gollatz, 40, faces one third-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition after charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis on June 13, 2022.
17-Year-Old Victim Blackmailed With Photos

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station are investigating an alleged Child Sexual Abuse involving photographs. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers responded to Maryhill Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a suspected sex crime. During the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was coerced into sending explicit photographs through social media. The unidentified perpetrator then used those photographs to blackmail the victim, stating they would distribute the photographs to members of her school through social media. The investigation remains ongoing.
York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
Harrisburg man killed in weekend crash: police

A 40-year-old man was killed in an early Saturday crash on a Dauphin County street, police said. Harrisburg resident James Payne was driving east on the 5400 block of Derry Street when he left the roadway around 1:18 a.m. and crashed into a telephone pole, then a fire hydrant, according to Lt. Timothy Shatto of Swatara Township police.
Adams County woman dies from injuries after 2021 home invasion

(WHTM) – An Adams County woman has died months after sustaining injuries during a home invasion and assault. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Barbara Laughman passed away on June 8 at a healthcare facility from injuries sustained during a December 2021 home invasion where her husband fatally shot the suspect.
Police are investigating deadly crash in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Swatara Township. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:18 a.m. on the 5400 block of Derry Street, according to Swatara Township Police. Responding emergency personnel found a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole and...
Boy, 15, Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home, police say. Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street, according to a release by the Carlisle police department. Marshall is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately...
Lancaster County men among 6 arrested in NY for weapons possession

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, including several from Lancaster County, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County. The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit...
