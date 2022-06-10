Police: Man stabbed at Lancaster County hotel

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station are investigating an alleged Child Sexual Abuse involving photographs. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers responded to Maryhill Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a suspected sex crime. During the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was coerced into sending explicit photographs through social media. The unidentified perpetrator then used those photographs to blackmail the victim, stating they would distribute the photographs to members of her school through social media. The investigation remains ongoing.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO