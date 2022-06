A graduation ceremony at Charlestown High School in Boston Monday afternoon was disrupted and then rescheduled after shots rang out on a nearby street. Police went to the area around 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired near Polk Street and Walford Way, the Boston Globe reported. The streets are adjacent to the high school and just a block from the field where the graduation was taking place.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO